Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player Reveal What They Saw From Tiger This Week

At long last, Tiger Woods will have the opportunity to defend his green jacket from last year’s dramatic Masters win. The legendary golfer has had a very emotional week at Augusta.

On Tuesday, he hosted his traditional Champions Dinner, serving sushi as well as fajitas, a nod to his childhood in California. Jack Nicklaus was impressed by Woods’ choices, saying that the five-time Masters champion has had “a lot of practice” picking a menu.

Tiger’s win, his 15th major victory, was especially impactful given the long gap between it and his last one, the 2008 U.S. Open. This was the first time that his children had the chance to see their father win a giant tournament like that.

“Tiger was very emotional. I’ve never seen Tiger that way,” Nicklaus said of Woods at the dinner, via Golf Central.

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player describe a very emotional Tiger Woods at this year's Champions Dinner. https://t.co/GlqI9TvI4Y pic.twitter.com/nb2XwVKVcK — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) November 12, 2020

Gary Player was also on hand for the dinner. He backed up the notion that Tiger Woods showed a rare level of emotion on Tuesday night.

“He said he was on the way to the golf course and he had to stop because he had tears in his eyes,” Player said, “and paused for a little while on the road because a lot of memories were going through his mind very quickly, to have won the tournament again with his children there.”Woods was set to tee off at 7:55 a.m. today, but things in Augusta have been delayed due to weather in the area. He is now set to tee off at 10:55 a.m. [Golf Central]