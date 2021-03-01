Collin Morikawa Had Message For Tiger Woods After Today’s Win

Collin Morikawa added to his PGA Tour wins total on Sunday afternoon.

The 2020 PGA Championship winner, just 24 years old, won his fourth PGA Tour event on Sunday afternoon. Morikawa took home the title at the WGC-Workday Championship in Mexico.

Morikawa had a special message for Tiger Woods following his win on Sunday.

“I don’t think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger,” Morikawa told NBC following his win.

"I don't think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger.” Collin Morikawa just won his fourth PGA Tour event. He joins Tiger Woods as the only players to have won a major and WGC title before age 25 🙏 (via @GolfChannel)pic.twitter.com/AotWHjQgAG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2021

Woods, a 15-time major champion with 82 wins on the PGA Tour, is currently hospitalized following a serious car accident.

The 45-year-old golfer was in a serious one-vehicle accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods’ car rolled over multiple times and he was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries on his leg.

Woods has since been transported to another medical facility, where is recovering from his injuries and surgeries.

Several PGA Tour golfers paid tribute to Woods on Sunday, wearing his classic red and black for the final round of their respective tournaments.

Our thoughts continue to be with Tiger and his friends and family as he makes his recovery.