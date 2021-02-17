Tiger Woods Sends Message To Field Before Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods won’t be playing at The Genesis Invitational this weekend, but he will be in attendance and keeping his eye on the action in Los Angeles.

The annual tournament is organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation, but the legendary golfer won’t be competing as he recovers from a back procedure. Still, as the host, he’ll be at Riviera Country Club to watch a loaded field tee off.

Tiger sent a message to his constituents playing in the event this afternoon.

“Good luck tomorrow guys,” he tweeted. “Will miss competing with you this week, but I look forward to seeing you at Riv. Watch out for #10.”

Good luck tomorrow guys. Will miss competing with you this week, but I look forward to seeing you at Riv. Watch out for #10. https://t.co/0WIoyyi03T — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 17, 2021

Hopefully Tiger will continue to heal and will have his body ready at least by the time The Masters takes place in April.

Adam Scott is the defending champ of The Genesis Invitational, having won last year’s tournament by two strokes before the PGA Tour was shut down due to COVID-19.

The 2021 Genesis Invitational gets underway tomorrow in LA.