Tiger Woods Names 3 Toughest Major Courses He’s Ever Played

Heading into this weekend’s U.S. Open, there’s plenty of talk about how daunting a course Winged Foot is. Tiger Woods knows first-hand.

Back in 2006, the last time Winged Foot hosted the U.S. Open, Tiger missed the cut. It was the first time he went home before Saturday at a major tournament in his career.

Woods had previously finished tied for 29th at the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Food. The Mamaroneck, N.Y. course is known as a beast for even champion golfers, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this weekend’s winner is over par.

This afternoon, Tiger Woods was asked about Winged Foot’s difficulty. The 15-time major champion revealed he considers it one of the three toughest courses he’s experienced, with the other two being Carnoustie in Scotland and Oakmont in Pennsylvania.

“Well, I think it’s right up there next to Oakmont and I think Carnoustie as far as just sheer difficulty without even doing anything to it,” Woods said Tuesday, via ESPN. “I think those three golf courses, they can host major championships without ever doing anything to them. “This one or Oakmont here is either one or two.”

Woods isn’t the only golfer hyping up Winged Foot heading into Thursday’s first round. Justin Thomas, one of the favorites this weekend, warned fans that they might see some ugly golf in the next few days.

“The viewers at home are going to see some pretty bizarre stuff and probably a lot of putts and chips that make us look pretty bad,” Thomas said. “If you’re into that stuff, then you’re going to like this week.”

The 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot will get underway early Thursday morning. Tiger Woods will tee off at 8:07 a.m. ET.

