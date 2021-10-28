Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne, Engaged To Professional Athlete

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, announced some special news earlier this week: she’s engaged.

Woods announced the engagement to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks in an Instagram post Wednesday evening. In the post’s caption, she revealed that Hicks popped the question on Oct. 21, 2021.

“YESSS to forever with my best friend and my [heart],” Woods wrote alongside photos from the couple’s engagement.

Hicks replied, “You will forever have my [heart].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Woods (@cheyenne_woods)

A handful of celebrities and athletes congratulated Woods and Hicks on their engagement on Wednesday and Thursday. Tiger had yet to say anything to the couple publicly, but was surely excited to see his niece’s good news.

Woods and Hicks first met in early 2020, when Woods interviewed the Yankees outfielder on her podcast, “Birdies Not BS.” A short while later, they were confirmed to be dating.

Woods has spent most of the last year competing in events on the LPGA Tour. She’s also carved out a role for herself as an analyst and on-site reporter for various tournaments around the country.

Meanwhile, Hicks has been recovering from wrist surgery in May, which ended his MLB season prematurely. He played in 32 games for a Yankees team that fell in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Boston Red Sox.

[New York Post]