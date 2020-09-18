The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In 2nd Round At U.S. Open

Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods was hoping to bounce back from an inconsistent first round at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Unfortunately for the 15-time major champion, he’s off to a disastrous start to the second round.

Winged Foot has been downright brutal to most players this Friday, as there are only six players under par for the entire tournament. While there’s still a good chance that Woods can make the cut for this weekend, he’ll need to redeem himself on the front nine.

Woods began the second round with a lengthy par save on the 10th hole. It wasn’t until the 14th hole where things came crashing down for him.

Shortly following his bogey on the 14th hole, Woods had a double bogey on the 16th hole. That brought him to 3-over par for the day and 6-over par overall.

The projected cut line for the U.S. Open is hovering around 5-over par.

Woods responded well with a clutch par save on the 17th hole, but there is still plenty of work left to be done.

It’s crucial that Woods plays well on the front nine. If he’s unable to shake off his early woes, he might be heading home later today.

You can watch the rest of Woods’ second-round performance on NBC.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.