Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In 2nd Round At U.S. Open

Tiger Woods was hoping to bounce back from an inconsistent first round at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Unfortunately for the 15-time major champion, he’s off to a disastrous start to the second round.

Winged Foot has been downright brutal to most players this Friday, as there are only six players under par for the entire tournament. While there’s still a good chance that Woods can make the cut for this weekend, he’ll need to redeem himself on the front nine.

Woods began the second round with a lengthy par save on the 10th hole. It wasn’t until the 14th hole where things came crashing down for him.

Shortly following his bogey on the 14th hole, Woods had a double bogey on the 16th hole. That brought him to 3-over par for the day and 6-over par overall.

The projected cut line for the U.S. Open is hovering around 5-over par.

Missed it. Double bogey. Awful. Just awful all around. Putrid. He’s 6 over overall, 3 over today. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 18, 2020

Woods responded well with a clutch par save on the 17th hole, but there is still plenty of work left to be done.

It’s crucial that Woods plays well on the front nine. If he’s unable to shake off his early woes, he might be heading home later today.

You can watch the rest of Woods’ second-round performance on NBC.