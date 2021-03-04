What Tiger Woods Reportedly Told Officers Following His Accident

Tiger Woods reportedly did not remember driving on the morning of his accident last week, according to information acquired by USA TODAY.

According to the report, the 15-time major champion told officers on the scene that he did not remember driving that Tuesday morning.

Woods initially was unconscious after the crash in Southern California when a resident found the golfer trapped in a loaner car and with blood on his face and chin, according to the affidavit, which was submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schoegl. “The deputies asked him how the collision occurred” at the scene of the crash, according to the affidavit. “Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving… Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

We still don’t know much about Woods’ accident, other than he suffered serious leg injuries and there’s no evidence to suggest he was impaired.

More information could be learned soon, though.

USA TODAY reports that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has “executed a search warrant to obtain data from the black box in the car.”

The crash is believed to be completely accidental, but the black box could shed more light on what exactly happened.

The stretch of road in Los Angeles that Woods was driving on is known for being somewhat dangerous, with several crashes in recent years.

Woods has had multiple surgeries on his legs and has since been transported to a recovery facility.