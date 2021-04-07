Tiger Woods Reacts To Cause Of Accident Being Revealed

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office revealed the cause of the Feb. 23 single car accident involving 45-year-old golfer Tiger Woods on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the vehicle that Woods was driving, a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, was moving at a speed of 84 to 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone prior to the accident. The car collided with a tree at a speed of 75 mph, according to Villanueva.

The excessive speed was determined to be the only cause of the crash.

Tiger Woods released a statement soon after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office report on Wednesday. In the release, he thanked the first responders to arrive at the accident scene and confirmed that the investigation into the crash was closed.

“In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” Woods wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“I am so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.

“I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”

Woods will spend his immediate future at home recovering, but will miss out on one of his favorite event this weekend: The Masters. The 15-time major champion has won six times at Augusta National Golf Club, with his most victory coming in 2019.

“I went over and saw him a couple of times last week and tried to go over a couple times during the week whenever I’m home and see him,” Justin Thomas, a close friend of Woods’, said from The Masters this week. “We texted Friday morning, and he said it’s kind of starting to set in. He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too.”

Hopefully, Woods hasn’t played his last round at Augusta and will be able to return for the 2022 Masters.