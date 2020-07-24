Tiger Woods Officially Announces When He’ll Play Next

Last weekend, Tiger Woods competed in his first competitive golf match since February, teeing it up at the Memorial Tournament.

In his first tournament back, Woods struggled with his consistency on what turned into the most difficult course on the PGA Tour so far. He wasn’t alone as only a handful of players posted scores under par.

Following his final round on Sunday, Woods gave a cryptic answer to when he would play next. “Soon,” was all he said to Amanda Balionis at the time.

“I think it’s just planning and making sure that we have a plan in this return to golf,” Woods added. “This was the start of it and we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Well, now we know when he’ll be back out on the course. Woods announced he won’t play in next weekend’s WGC-Fedex St. Jude Invitational.

“Disappointed to miss @WGCFedEx, but doing what I think is best to prepare me for the @PGAChampionship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs,” he said on Twitter.

Unfortunately for fans who want to see Tiger back on the course as soon as possible, he won’t be playing next weekend.

Woods revealed his back bothered him during the second round at Memorial, but was able to play pain-free in his third and fourth rounds. Hopefully he’s ready to go when he tees it up at the PGA Championship in two weeks.

The PGA Championship tees off on August 6 from TPC Harding Park.