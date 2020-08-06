Tiger Woods’ Old Coach Makes Bold Prediction For PGA Championship

Tiger Woods’ old coach has made quite the prediction for this weekend’s PGA Championship.

Hank Haney, a swing coach who worked with Woods for years, is predicting his old client to win the first major of the golf season. The longtime golf coach saw just one swing from Woods before making his prediction. That’s all he needed to see, apparently.

“I don’t know what he’s working on. Of course, who knows what he’s working on,” said Haney, who worked with Woods from 2004-10. “But I would say just this: His swing looks – I mean, when I looked at his swing, I just saw one swing on Twitter, and I thought that is exactly like I would try to get him to swing.”

Woods is going for major championship win No. 16 this weekend. Haney believes he will get it.

I'm picking Tiger to win the PGA Championship and this is why! pic.twitter.com/fIVdKjmoQu — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) August 5, 2020

Haney believes Woods’ swing looks as good as ever.

“He would never admit that he ever thought about anything I ever said, but I can tell you, that swing, to me, looks right on,” Haney added. “Now that was one swing, he could get off, but it looked right on. I mean, right on. I mean, as good as I’ve seen him in a long, long time. I’m going with Tiger. I actually think Tiger is going to win.”

Woods is set to tee off at 11:33 a.m. E.T. on Thursday. He’s playing in a loaded group and his round will be televised on ESPN Plus.

Full coverage of the PGA Championship will air on ESPN later this afternoon.