Tiger Woods Opens Up About Phil Mickelson: Fans React

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - OCTOBER 25: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 10th hole while Phil Mickelson gets ready to hit during the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood Country Club on October 25, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by John McCoy/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is playing in the PGA Championship this week. Phil Mickelson is not.

While Woods is playing in his second major of the 2022 season, Mickelson is once again not in attendance. Mickelson, the 2021 PGA Championship winner, withdrew from this year's tournament, as he continues to face backlash for his comments on the Saudi League.

On Tuesday, Woods was asked about Mickelson's stance.

“Phil has said some things that a lot of us committed to the tour and the legacy of the tour have been against…some of his views on how the tour should be run, could he run—there’s a lot of disagreement there," Woods said this week.

Unsurprisingly, most golf fans are siding with Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour.

"This is great and all but can someone get the man a damn stool to lean against. Don't need extra miles on those legs this weekend," one fan joked.

"Tiger looks like he's in the best shape of his life," another fan added.

Tiger and Phil have never been that similar, but it's been fun to watch them compete over the years.

Hopefully, we'll get to see that again, but for now, the golf world will get to enjoy Tiger at the PGA Championship.