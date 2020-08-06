The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tiger Woods PGA Championship: How To Watch His Full Round

Tiger Woods warms up at the 2020 PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during a practice round prior to the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is getting ready to tee off in the first round of the PGA Championship. The 14-time major champion is going for major win No. 15 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. Here’s how to watch his full opening round.

While ESPN’s full TV coverage of the PGA Championship does not begin until later this afternoon, you can still watch Woods’ full round online or on your television with streaming.

Woods is playing with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. They are one of the featured groups for the PGA Championship.

The featured groups can be watched exclusively on ESPN +. The coverage of the PGA Championship on ESPN + began at 10 a.m. E.T. on Thursday morning. It will run through the end of the round and will feature four different groups, as well as supplemental coverage of the tournament.

PGA Championship full TV and streaming schedule

Round 1

TV coverage: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN

Streaming: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN+

***

Woods, 44, has received a bold prediction for the tournament from his old swing coach.

“I don’t know what he’s working on. Of course, who knows what he’s working on,” said Hank Haney, who worked with Woods from 2004-10. “But I would say just this: His swing looks – I mean, when I looked at his swing, I just saw one swing on Twitter, and I thought that is exactly like I would try to get him to swing.”

“He would never admit that he ever thought about anything I ever said, but I can tell you, that swing, to me, looks right on,” Haney added. “Now that was one swing, he could get off, but it looked right on. I mean, right on. I mean, as good as I’ve seen him in a long, long time. I’m going with Tiger. I actually think Tiger is going to win.”

Woods is set to tee off at the PGA Championship at 11:33 a.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.