Tiger Woods PGA Championship: How To Watch His Full Round

Tiger Woods is getting ready to tee off in the first round of the PGA Championship. The 14-time major champion is going for major win No. 15 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. Here’s how to watch his full opening round.

While ESPN’s full TV coverage of the PGA Championship does not begin until later this afternoon, you can still watch Woods’ full round online or on your television with streaming.

Woods is playing with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. They are one of the featured groups for the PGA Championship.

The featured groups can be watched exclusively on ESPN +. The coverage of the PGA Championship on ESPN + began at 10 a.m. E.T. on Thursday morning. It will run through the end of the round and will feature four different groups, as well as supplemental coverage of the tournament.

"In a time where we hear much about the new normal, what does that mean for Tiger Woods?" Tom Rinaldi sets the scene before Tiger begins his quest for major title No. 16 at the #PGAChamp. pic.twitter.com/5rTHAst5ww — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2020

PGA Championship full TV and streaming schedule

Round 1

TV coverage: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN

Streaming: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Woods, 44, has received a bold prediction for the tournament from his old swing coach.

“I don’t know what he’s working on. Of course, who knows what he’s working on,” said Hank Haney, who worked with Woods from 2004-10. “But I would say just this: His swing looks – I mean, when I looked at his swing, I just saw one swing on Twitter, and I thought that is exactly like I would try to get him to swing.”

I'm picking Tiger to win the PGA Championship and this is why! pic.twitter.com/fIVdKjmoQu — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) August 5, 2020

“He would never admit that he ever thought about anything I ever said, but I can tell you, that swing, to me, looks right on,” Haney added. “Now that was one swing, he could get off, but it looked right on. I mean, right on. I mean, as good as I’ve seen him in a long, long time. I’m going with Tiger. I actually think Tiger is going to win.”

Woods is set to tee off at the PGA Championship at 11:33 a.m. E.T.