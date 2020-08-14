For the fans of Tiger Woods who were waiting to hear when he would play next, we’ve got some good news for you.

On Friday morning, Woods announced he’s heading to Boston to play in the Northern Trust. Tiger is in search of his record-setting third FedExCup – a journey that continues at TPC Boston next weekend.

It’s the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs and the top 125 in the FedExCup standings are eligible to play. Tiger sits at No. 47 thanks to his win at the ZOZO Championship earlier this season.

“Excited to head to Boston for the Northern Trust and start the FedExCup Playoffs,” Woods said on Twitter this morning.

Excited to head to Boston for @TheNTGolf and start the #FedExCup Playoffs. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 14, 2020

Tiger is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour victories. He won the FeedEx Cup in 2007 and 2009 and finished second in 2018 to Justin Rose.

At the PGA Championship last weekend, Woods opened with a two-under 68 to put himself in contention. Unfortunately, he struggled over his second and third round to take himself out of the race.

Tiger finished strong, though, with a three-under, 67 on Sunday to gain some momentum heading into the playoffs.

If Woods finishes in the top 70 in the FedExCup following the Northern Trust, he’ll be eligible for the BMW Championship the following weekend. The top 30 in the BMW Championship move to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

If Tiger makes all the final two legs of the playoff, he’ll have played in three-straight tournaments for the first time since 2018.