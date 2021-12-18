The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Reaction To Charlie’s Putt Is Going Viral

Charlie Woods at the tee at the PNC Championship.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods plays his shot from the second tee as Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

All eyes have been on Tiger Woods and his 12-year old son Charlie this Saturday at the PNC Championship.

While practicing putts at the 12th hole, Charlie made a long putt that impressed everyone on the course. It even generated an awesome reaction from his father.

After watching Charlie celebrate his putt with the money gesture, Tiger had the biggest smile on his face. Honestly, it might be the best thing sports fans witness this weekend.

Cannot stop watching this,” Will Brinson of CBS Sports tweeted. “Only thing better than Charlie’s sauce is Tiger’s reaction.”

Here’s the video of Tiger and Charlie that has sports fans buzzing:

That reaction from Tiger is legitimately priceless.

Charlie has been having quite a dat at the PNC Championship in Orlando. On the fourth hole, he celebrated his long putt with his father’s signature putter raise.

Tiger and Charlie entered the clubhouse this Saturday afternoon with an opening-round 10-under 62. It puts them tied for fifth on the leaderboard and just three strokes back from the leaders, Stewart and Reagan Cink.

We’ll see if Tiger and Charlie can go on a run this Sunday and make it a day that golf fans will never forget.

