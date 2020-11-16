Tiger Woods Reacts To Dustin Johnson Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods wasn’t able to repeat as The Masters champion this year, but he’s pretty happy with the 2020 champion.

The five-time Masters champion finished at -1 for the tournament this November. Woods started off well, shooting a -4 in the first round, only to fall back over the next 54 holes.

Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, surged to the top of the leaderboard and never looked back. He had a four-stroke lead heading into the final round and won the final major of the year by five strokes. It’s the second major win for Johnson, whose first win came at the U.S. Open in 2016.

Woods was a happy friend on Sunday evening. He presented Johnson with his green jacket and joked about what the lanky champion will serve at his Champions Dinner in 2021.

“Looks like we’re having sandwiches for next year’s champions dinner!” Woods joked. “Congrats @DJohnsonPGA and welcome to the club.”

For those who don’t get the sandwiches reference:

“I don’t know if it’s really a tradition, but my favorite thing about the Masters is the sandwiches,” Johnson said before the tournament.

Which one in particular, D.J?

“All of them.”

Johnson will get to pick the menu at the 2021 Masters Champions Dinner, which is currently set for mid-April. Hopefully things with the virus will have calmed down and we’ll get to experience The Masters at its fullest in the spring.