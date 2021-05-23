Tiger Woods Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship Win

We all knew Tiger Woods was going to chime in on Phil Mickelson‘s stirring victory at the 2021 PGA Championship this weekend.

Woods and Mickelson are longtime friends and rivals. Tiger knows a thing or two about winning a major when no one expects it, as his Masters win two years ago at age 43 was his first major title in over a decade.

Mickelson’s drought was at eight years before he shot -6 at Kiawah Island, holding off Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka by two strokes. Not bad for a guy who hadn’t finished better than 18th in a major tournament in five years.

Moments ago, Woods paid tribute to his constituent on Twitter.

“Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!” he tweeted.

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

An interesting subplot here: does Mickelson’s improbable win make it more likely that Woods tries to come back and play again after his devastating car crash in February? He might find himself more motivated to get back on the course after seeing what his buddy did at age 50.

Wouldn’t that be something?