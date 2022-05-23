Tiger Woods Reacts To Justin Thomas' PGA Championship Win

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods took to Twitter on Sunday night to react to Justin Thomas' PGA Championship win.

While Woods withdrew before the final round on Sunday, one of his close friends took home the title.

Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

"Big congrats to @JustinThomas34 ! He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn’t look back. Thanks to Tulsa and the @PGAChampionship for a great week," Woods tweeted.

Thomas finished the tournament at -5 and won the PGA Championship in a playoff.

It's major win No. 2 for Thomas.