Tiger Woods Reacts To Missing Tonight’s Champions Dinner

The Champions Dinner is one of the greatest off-course traditions in golf. Unfortunately, Tiger Woods won’t be in attendance, as expected.

It’s Masters Week, meaning the Champions Dinner will commence Monday evening. Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, has a solid menu for tonight’s meal. It includes filet mignon, peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream, pigs in a blanket and several other foods.

Woods, the 2019 Masters winner, was in charge of the menu in the unprecedented 2020 Masters. His meal included high-end sushi, steak and chicken fajitas and a dessert that featured several options. It’s one of the more memorable Champions Dinner menus in recent years.

Woods, who was involved in a scary car crash earlier this year which led to several non-life threatening injuries, will not be in attendance at the Champions Dinner this evening. He’s clearly upset he won’t be able to go.

“I’ll miss running up @DJohnsonPGA’s bill at the Champions Dinner tonight,” Woods tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s still one of my favorite nights of the year.”

The Masters simply won’t be the same without Tiger Woods in attendance. He’s been the main attraction at the event these past two years, of course winning the tournament in 2019 and then congratulating Dustin Johnson, last year’s winner, last November.

Play at this year’s tournament will begin this Thursday with the first tee-time at 10:06 a.m. ET. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland headline the opening group.

Woods, meanwhile, will no doubt be watching the Masters this week as he continues to recover from injuries.