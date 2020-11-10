Tiger Woods Reacts To What He’s Seen From Bryson DeChambeau

The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau enters The Masters this weekend at Augusta in a role that Tiger Woods is accustomed to: favorite.

The 27-year-old DeChambeau won his first career major, the U.S. Open, back in September. He’s been the talk of the PGA Tour lately, thanks to his buffed up physique and jaw-dropping power.

Woods, who has won five Masters championships, including last year’s title, was asked about DeChambeau today, two days before the first round of the prestigious tournament.

“We’ve all been amazed at what he’s been able to do in such a short span of time. It’s never been done before,” Woods said about DeChambeau, via GolfChannel.com.

DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the betting favorites this weekend. Neither has won at Augusta in their career, though Johnson has had four top-10 finishes, including a tie for second-place last year.

As for Woods, he’s always a threat to win another green jacket, though his form has not been good lately. Woods tied for 37th at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Coverage of the 2020 Masters begins on Thursday.


