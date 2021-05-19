Steve Stricker Asked If Tiger Woods Will Attend Ryder Cup

Coming up later this fall, 12-time PGA Tour event winner Steve Stricker will lead lead the American team for the second time as a Ryder Cup captain. But, he may not be the only captain on the US side. According to a report by ESPN, Striker has been in touch with Tiger Woods about potentially joining him as vice captain for the 43rd annual tournament.

“I’ve talked to him; I don’t know if we are there yet to commit to him being there,” Stricker said. “He’s still got a lot going on, and his spirits are great, though, as of late. We were on a Zoom call with him just last week, and he seems like he’s in a better place. He’s still got some ways to go.

“But I’d love to have him there. Who wouldn’t, right? The guys really respect him, and he did a great job as [Presidents Cup] captain [in 2019] and he was an assistant of mine in 2017 [at the Presidents Cup] and he was unbelievable. He would do anything for you, and he’s totally, totally vested in the situation and the process almost to the point of, he’s on it early and so much, it’s like, ‘Dude, we’ve still got months to go yet.’ He’s really good at being an assistant, and I’d love to have him be there if it’s at all possible.”

Tiger Woods is still on the mend after his harrowing car accident outside of Los Angeles back on Feb. 23. Losing control and driving off the road at a high rate of speed, the legendary golfer suffered multiple leg injuries that required emergency surgeries to repair.

While details regarding Woods’ recovery have been hard to come by, the 15-time major champion recently posted a picture on the golf course sporting crutches and a boot over his right leg.

“I don’t know if he can be there or not, but he said, ‘You know I’m here for you all the way up to the Ryder Cup,”’ Stricker said. “That shows his level of commitment to me and to the team and his desire to be there if he can be.”

After last year’s tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the 43rd Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26.

