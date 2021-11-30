Tiger Woods Refused To Discuss 1 Topic At His Press Conference

Tiger Woods is starting to open up about his recovery from a horrific car crash that occurred in February. However, the 15-time major champion doesn’t want to discuss the actual accident itself.

“All those answers have been answered in the investigation,” Woods told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday. “So, you can read about all of that there, in the police report.”

It’s already been reported that Woods was speeding just before the accident occurred. The injuries he sustained from that crash were so serious that a rod was inserted in his leg to stabilize his tibia and femur bones.

Tiger Woods would not revisit his infamous car crash with reporters on Tuesday. https://t.co/YzDg29dwV9 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 30, 2021

Although he didn’t discuss any details about the crash, Woods did address the idea of him returning to the PGA Tour.

Considering he’s dealing with pain in his back and right leg, Woods isn’t so sure he’ll be competing in majors anytime soon.

“I got that last major and I ticked off two more events along the way,” Woods said, via ESPN. “I don’t foresee this leg ever being what it used to be, hence I’ll never have the back what it used to be, and clock’s ticking. I’m getting older, I’m not getting any younger. All that combined means a full schedule and a full practice schedule and the recovery that would take to do that … no I don’t have any desire to do that.”

Woods admit that he’s lucky to be alive and still have all of his limbs.

The sports world has witnessed Woods defy the odds time and time again, so perhaps we shouldn’t rule out a comeback. For now, however, it sounds like he’s taking things one step at a time.