Tiger Woods Rejected Major Offer: Golf World Reacts

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Saudi-backed LIV Golf has poached some big names from the PGA Tour, but apparently could not land Tiger Woods.

It reportedly wasn't for lack of trying. Golf legend Greg Norman, who is aligned with LIV Golf, says that the fledgling league offered Woods hundreds of millions of dollars to jump ship, but Tiger wouldn't budge.

If true, that's an astonishing sum of money to turn down. Norman's comments have gotten golf fans buzzing.

Among the PGA Tour members that LIV Golf has officially added are Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen. Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson's additions to the venture are reportedly "imminent."

Speaking of Mickelson, when you look at Tiger's recent reaction to Lefty's negative comments about the PGA Tour, Woods' decision to turn down that lucrative LIV offer makes more sense.

"Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the Tour and committed to the legacy of the Tour have pushed back against, and he's taken some personal time, and we all understand that," Woods said last month. "But I think that some of his views on how the Tour could be run, should be run ... been a lot of disagreement there ... Obviously we're going to have difference of opinions, how he sees the Tour, and we'll go from there."