Tiger Woods Releases First Personal Statement Following Car Accident

For the first time since his rollover car crash last week, golfer Tiger Woods has released a first person public statement.

Previously, Woods’ agent and doctors have issued updates on the 45-year-old’s condition. Woods suffered multiple leg fractures and underwent surgery after losing control of his car at a high rate of speed in California on Tuesday.

This afternoon, several golfers at the WGC Workday Championship paid tribute to Woods by dressing like the 15-time major champion. Apparently, the gesture hit home, as Woods thanked his constituents on Twitter tonight.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods wrote. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

In addition to competitors dressing like Tiger, golfer Collin Morikawa shared a message for the recovering legend after his win at the WGC Workday Championship this afternoon.

“I don’t think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger,” Morikawa said.

While Tiger Woods still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, it’s encouraging that he’s already tweeting and speaking publicly. Sounds like he’s keeping his eye on the PGA Tour too, even if he won’t be able to compete.