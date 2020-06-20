Ever since Tiger Woods teamed up with Peyton Manning to take down Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, golf fans have been waiting for him to make his return to the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for those desperately wanting to see Woods in action, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Woods elected to sit out last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge and this week’s RBC Heritage. The next event on the PGA Tour is the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The deadline to commit for the Travelers Championship passed on Friday afternoon. It’s a loaded field for next week, but it will not include Woods.

Following the Travelers Championship on the schedule is the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Considering the fact that Woods didn’t participate in the event last year, he might hold off yet another week before returning to action.

No Tiger Woods for next week's Travelers Championship. But a strong field is still heading north to TPC River Highlands, including the top seven in the OWGR. https://t.co/IJAeh39Ely pic.twitter.com/GnpGw8QGQ4 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) June 19, 2020

Fans around the world are eager to see Woods win at least one more major event, which would give him the most PGA Tour wins of all time. He’s currently tied at 82 wins with Sam Snead.

The ratings for the PGA Tour have been excellent thus far, as the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged over three million viewers.

Whenever the PGA Tour does welcome back Woods, the ratings should increase. At the very least, it’ll add another layer of excitement to the sport.