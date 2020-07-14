Tiger Woods Responds To Comment From Justin Thomas

Golf fans are in for a treat this week, as Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA Tour just in time for the 2020 Memorial Tournament. His last appearance came back in May, when he teamed up with Peyton Manning to take down Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Justin Thomas, who just narrowly lost in the Workday Charity Open, has been teasing Woods about his return to the PGA Tour. Thomas has been trash talking Woods – all in good humor – saying ” he’s scared to come out and play against all of us.”

All of the young golfers on the PGA Tour have the utmost respect for Woods, so this is obviously a joke from Thomas. On the bright side, it did make for an incredible back-and-forth between Thomas and Woods.

Woods responded to that comment from Thomas, saying “I’m not afraid of JT anymore. I’ve gotten over that.” Clearly he hasn’t lost his comedic touch.

On Justin Thomas' comments last week that Tiger was "afraid" to come back out on Tour (he was joking): "I'm not afraid of JT anymore. I've gotten over that," Tiger laughed. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 14, 2020

Tiger is still tied with Sam Snead for 82 PGA Tour wins. One more victory will put him in a class all by himself.

It’ll be interesting to see if Woods comes out rusty when The Memorial begins on Thursday. There’s also a chance the extended layoff will allow him to look fresh and drive the ball better than usual.

Woods has won at this event five times over the course of his career. He’ll try to add another win at The Memorial to his resume this weekend.