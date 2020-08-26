Tiger Woods Reveals Expectation For Phil Mickelson On Champions Tour

Phil Mickelson’s decision to sign up for this week’s Charles Schwab Series has caught a lot of people’s attention, including longtime rival Tiger Woods. On Wednesday, the 15-time major champion commented on Mickelson’s latest endeavor.

Last week, Mickelson missed the cut at The Northern Trust. Fast forward one week later, and the left-handed golfer is off to a dominant start for his PGA Tour Champions career.

Mickelson was just one shot off the 36-hole tour scoring record through the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. His momentum has carried over for the third round, as he’s already five-under-par through 17 holes.

Fans are obviously thrilled to see Mickelson playing well in his PGA Tour Champions debut. As for Woods, this is exactly what he expected out of the southpaw.

Here’s what Woods had to say about Mickelson, via GolfDigest.com:

“His wedge game is off the charts, as we all know, and getting every wedge in there he’s going to put it inside of 10, 15 feet each and every time, hole those, get momentum and keeps it going, there’s no reason why he can’t win every event he plays out there,” Woods said. “He’s got such a big advantage over the rest of the field just with sheer length.”

Woods also commented on his future and whether he’ll join the senior circuit.

“I’ve only been back for a few years,” Woods said. “Looking forward to just playing out here and being part of the guys out here.”

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Mickelson and Woods going head-to-head during PGA Tour Champions events.