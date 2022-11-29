Tiger Woods Reveals How Many Tournaments He Plans On Playing

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Tiger Woods returned from a severe car crash to compete this year, but he doesn't want his comeback story to end.

Although he withdrew from the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Woods still plans on golfing late this year and in 2023. Along with intending to participate in The Match and PNC Championship next month, the 46-year-old hopes to work a light schedule next year.

"My goal is to play the major championships and one or two more [events]," Woods told reporters Tuesday, per Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier. "Physically that's all I can do."

Woods endured back issues before badly injuring his right leg in the February 2021 car wreck. Via ESPN's Mark Schlabach, he also revealed Tuesday that he underwent two additional surgeries this year.

While Tiger has golfed through pain before, he won't compete at Albany Golf Club this week.

"It was a tough decision just because I want to play," Woods said. "I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can't walk. And so I've had a few setbacks during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one I just can't."

His 2023 plan is in line with this year's schedule. Woods returned for The Masters and also golfed in the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Woods said he'll be able to team with Rory McIlroy in The Match on Dec. 10 by using a golf cart.