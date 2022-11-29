Tiger Woods Reveals The 1 Thing He'll 'Never' Do In Golf

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

As Tiger Woods made his return to the PGA Tour this year, he was hampered by the aftereffects of the injuries he suffered in his February 2021 car crash.

Woods' ailing leg made walking on the course a painful experience, and it hurt his ability to compete at the highest level.

But no matter how much he may be bothered physically, Woods will never ride a golf cart to make life easier, he told Barstool Sports' Daniel Rapoport.

"I would never do that," Woods said, revealing that he voted against Casey Martin using a cart on the PGA Tour more than 20 years ago.

Martin, a former teammate of Woods' at Stanford, successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a golf cart during competition. The Eugene, Oregon native suffered from a birth defect in his right leg, and the limb was eventually amputated in 2021.

Currently, Woods is dealing with a new health issue--plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which he developed while training for the upcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the event, but still hopes to compete in The Match and PNC Championship next month.