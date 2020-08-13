Tiger Woods Reveals What Video Game He Plays On His Private Jet

Golf fans seem to learn something new about Tiger Woods every week. On Thursday, the 15-time major champion revealed what video game he likes to play on his private jet.

Anyone who has been on a plane knows that it gets quite boring at times in the sky. Some people listen to music during their flight, while others will either read a book or magazine.

When asked what he does to keep himself busy on his jet, Woods said “Oh, I love Call of Duty.” It’s a pretty sweet answer from the legendary golfer.

Call of Duty has been one of the most popular video game franchises in the world for over a decade. Though it’s probably not on Woods’ mind right now, we’d have to imagine that a Call of Duty livestream involving him would draw in a huge number of viewers.

While a livestream would certainly be must-see TV, nothing beats watching Tiger in contention for a major championship.

Tiger recently finished up an up-and-down weekend at the PGA Championship. He showed flashes of great play on Thursday and Sunday, but the reality was he just couldn’t find any consistency with his putter.

Sports fans around the world are anxiously waiting to see Woods win another PGA Tour event since it would give him the most wins all-time. Right now he’s tied with Sam Snead at 82 wins.