Tiger Woods Reveals Why He Keeps Trying To Come Back

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has endured multiple health setbacks in recent years, but he keeps pushing himself to compete.

Woods announced Monday that he won't play in this week's Hero World Challenge because he's experiencing plantar fasciitis in his right foot. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, via Golf Today, the 46-year-old explained why he continues to attempt comebacks.

"I love this sport," Woods said. "I've been playing it basically all my life. Actually, I've been a pro for more than half my life."

He said he was shooting multiple strokes under par "like it was nothing" while golfing at home, but he traveled around the course in a cart. However, he's currently unable to walk comfortably without pain.

"It's just unfortunate I'm not able to do the things I feel mentally I can do," he said. The body just kind of rejects it."

Woods endured back issues throughout the years before injuring his leg in a severe car accident early last year. He said there was a "50-50" chance of his right leg getting amputated.

On Tuesday, Woods revealed that he underwent two additional surgeries on his leg this year. The plantar fasciitis is related to his recovery.

Despite these obstacles, Woods returned to place 47th at The Masters Tournament this year. He missed the cut at St. Andrews when last competing for the PGA Tour in July.

The 15-time major champion may not golf much longer, but he isn't going down without a fight.