Look: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Creating New Golf League

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jordan Spieth of the United States prepare to tee off on the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Last week, Tiger Woods met with some of the top players on the PGA Tour to discuss the future of the sport. Fast forward to this Wednesday, and the 15-time major champion had a major announcement to share with his fans.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are forming an innovative golf league that will be in partnership with the PGA Tour.

This new league will be called TGL. It'll launch with six teams each consisting of three PGA Tour players. Woods and McIlroy are the first two golfers to commit to the league, of course.

The TGL kicks off January 2024. It'll include a 15-match regular season, which is then followed by playoffs and a championship match.

Per the TGL's official website, this team-oriented league will feature advanced technology.

From TGL:

The custom-built arena will combine a data-rich virtual course with a state-of-the-art short game complex. TGL will offer a high-tech, high-energy fan experience with fans sitting greenside.

If the TGL ends up being a hit, it should only help the PGA Tour's cause when it comes to fending off LIV Golf.

Alan Shipnuck reported that Woods and 15 other players discussed a tour within the PGA Tour during last week's meeting.

Well, that report from Shipnuck was pretty much validated by this announcement from Woods and McIlroy.

We'll provide more details on the TGL when they're available.