Tiger Woods Says 1 Aspect Of Augusta National Is Surprising Him

Tiger Woods had about as perfect a first round at The Masters he could’ve hoped for. It’s gone downhill ever since, and it’s looking unlikely he’ll repeat as the tournament’s winner.

Woods just couldn’t find a groove on Friday or Saturday. After shooting a bogey-free four-under 68 in the first round, Woods shot one-under in the second round and even par in the third. He’ll need a miracle to even have a chance at contending for the top spot of The Masters’ leaderboard.

One major concern revolving Woods this afternoon is his back. As golf fans are well aware, the 44-year-old has dealt with back issues in the past. Woods was seen struggling to bend down to pick up tees throughout the day on Saturday. But that isn’t the only problem he’s dealing with at the moment.

Woods revealed following his performance in the third round he’s having trouble reading his putts at Augusta National in November. This could be a major issue come Sunday.

“The putts just still aren’t quite breaking,” Woods said on Saturday.

This isn’t the first time Tiger Woods has admitted his struggles with putts. That’s remained a consistent issue throughout the year. It doesn’t look like it’ll get any better this weekend.

Woods will make the cut into Sunday’s final round. But he’ll need a miracle to catch the top of the leaderboard.

That miracle will only happen if Woods can improve his short game rather quickly.