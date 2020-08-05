Tiger Woods Sends Clear Message Before PGA Championship

On Thursday morning, Tiger Woods will take the course alongside new world No. 1 Justin Thomas and former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy for the PGA Championship.

Three of the best players in the game will stroll onto the course at TPC Harding Park shortly after 11:30 a.m. ET. In the week leading up to the tournament, Thomas won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational over Brooks Koepka and a stacked field.

Thomas and Koepka enter the tournament as the favorites. The latter is hoping to win his third-consecutive Wanamaker Trophy – handed out to the PGA Champion.

Meanwhile, Tiger is hoping to grab his fifth Wanamaker Trophy and first since 2007. Before he steps onto the course this weekend, Woods made it clear he’s ready to get back out there.

Here’s what he had to say this afternoon, via PGA Tour:

“Just trying to get my way back into this part of the season. This is what I’ve been gearing up for. We’ve got a lot of big events starting from here, so looking forward to it. This is going to be a fun test for all of us. The rough is up. Fairways are much narrower than they were here in 2009.”

Woods has had success at TPC Harding Park in the past.

He won a World Golf Championships event there in 2005 and was part of the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2009.

Can he win a fifth PGA Championship?