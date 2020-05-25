Tiger Woods Sends Peyton Manning A Message After Today’s Win

Tiger Woods, with the help of Peyton Manning, got the better of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at The Match: Champions for Charity this afternoon.

The 15-time major champion lost to Mickelson in the first “match,” which took place in Las Vegas in 2018. But Woods got some help from Manning this time around and came away with the victory.

Woods was the best player on the course on Sunday, which isn’t too surprising considering where the match was played. It was held at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla – one of Woods’ home courses.

Manning outplayed Brady, too, making some big approach shots into the green on the second nine when alternate shot was in play.

Woods sent Manning a cool message following the victory.

“What a job by Peyton. Thanks for helping me beat Phil Mickelson this time around. Tom Brady showed up too. What a fun day for an even better cause!” he tweeted.

What a job by Peyton. Thanks for helping me beat @PhilMickelson this time around. @TomBrady showed up too. What a fun day for an even better cause! pic.twitter.com/uB08sZkW17 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 25, 2020

The Match: Champions for Charity helped raise nearly $20 million for coronavirus relief. Less importantly, it gave the sports world some fun entertainment for about five hours.

We’d love to see something like this happen again. Maybe Tony Romo and Steph Curry (two excellent golfers) could team up with Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy with the winner playing Woods and Manning.

Set it up!