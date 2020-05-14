Tiger Woods Shares A New Hype Video For ‘The Match’

Sports fans in the United States have been desperate for something to watch over the past few months. On May 24, the world will have the chance to watch Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Back in 2018, Woods and Mickelson competed head-to-head at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. This time around it’ll be different obviously because they’ll be joined by future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

There has already been some trash talk leading up to this event, which includes Woods wearing his green jacket from The Masters during a video chat with Mickelson.

On Thursday, Woods shared an epic video to hype fans up for ‘The Match.’ It’ll take place at The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Here’s the video that Woods shared on Twitter:

10 day countdown has begun. Tune in to TNT at 3 p.m. ET next Sunday, May 24th, to watch Peyton and I win. pic.twitter.com/KFYObvBguD — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 14, 2020

All proceeds from this event will go COVID-19 relief. It’s a great way of helping out for a major cause, while also providing entertainment for millions of people during a tough time.

Considering that Woods lost in dramatic fashion against Mickelson last time around, you just have to believe that he’ll be firing on all cylinders when he’s on the green at The Medalist.

This event will take place in just 10 days from now. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Which duo do you think will come out on top next weekend?