Tiger Woods Shares Discouraging Update On His Recovery

When the Genesis Invitational officially kicks off on Thursday morning, Tiger Woods will be part of the festivities.

Unfortunately, he won’t be playing. The star golfer is still recovering from injuries sustained in a serious car accident in Southern California last year.

While he’s not ready to return to the course just yet, Woods will be hosting this weekend’s Genesis Invitational. Before the tournament kicks off, Woods met with the media and gave an update on his recovery.

It’s not quite what fans were hoping for. Earlier this afternoon, Woods told reporters that he’s not healing as fast as he would have liked, which he called “frustrating.”

“I’m still working on strength and development,” Woods said via golf reporter Jason Sobel. “It takes time. At this age, you just don’t heal as fast, which is frustrating. … To be out here and play six rounds of golf, I’m not able to do that yet. I’m still working on getting to that point.”

Tiger Woods on his recovery: “I’m still working on strength and development. It takes time. At this age, you just don’t heal as fast, which is frustrating. … To be out here and play six rounds of golf, I’m not able to do that yet. I’m still working on getting to that point.” — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) February 16, 2022

With the Masters kicking off in two months, fans were hoping Woods would be healthy enough to get back out on the course.

He’s played in a few non-PGA Tour events, including a tournament with his son, Charlie Woods. However, it sounds like he still has a ways to go if he wants to compete at a high level on the PGA Tour.

Will Tiger be back for the Masters?