Tiger Woods Shares Honest Admission On State Of His Body

Tiger Woods at The Masters on Saturday.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Fans noticed that Tiger Woods appeared to be stiffening up in the third round at The Masters on Saturday.

Woods’ health has been a major issue theses past few years. The 44-year-old just can’t seem to escape major back pain, and it appeared to reemerge on Saturday.

Woods had a strong first round on Thursday, shooting four-under (tied for his best-ever start at Augusta). But it’s gone downhill ever since. He shot one-under in the second round followed by an even showing in the third round. To make matters worse, it looks like Woods’ is battling soreness heading into the final final round.

The 44-year-old Woods appeared to struggle picking up tees and balls throughout the third round. He admitted Saturday evening he’s battling soreness this weekend. However, he said it’s expected.

“If you have long days like this, I’m going to get a little bit sore, which I definitely am,” Woods admitted on Sunday, via TigerWoods.com. “I can walk all day. The hard part is bending and twisting. I think that’s part of the game, though, and so that’s always been the challenge with my back issues and I guess will always continue to be.”

Tiger Woods has less than 24 hours to rest up and get whatever treatment he may need.

He’ll need to be at his best in the final round of the Masters to have a shot to catch the current tournament leaders.

As things currently stand, it’s a longshot Woods can make a comeback, especially as he battles major soreness.


