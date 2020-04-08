Tiger Woods Shares Photo From “The Masters Champions Dinner”

This past weekend was supposed to bring fans one of the best sporting events the golfing world has to offer.

Tiger Woods was set to defend his title at the Masters this weekend. However, given the health concerns all around the world, Augusta National announced the postponement of the 2020 Masters.

As the reigning champion, Woods is supposed to host a dinner for past winners. Despite the postponement of the tournament, Woods and his family decided to keep with tradition.

Earlier this year, Woods revealed what he would be serving at the dinner. “Born and raised in Southern California, and with it playing a part of my entire childhood, we’ll be having steak and chicken fajitas, plus sushi and sashimi out on the deck. We’re still debating milkshakes,” Woods said.

Here’s the photo.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

The five-time Masters champion has hosted numerous dinners in the past. This one probably felt a little more like home.

Woods served cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and milkshakes in his first champions dinner in 1998.

He took things up a notch in 2002 when he served porterhouse steak and chicken with a sushi appetizer.

Woods changed things up again in 2006, going with stuffed jalapeno and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole; green salad; steak fajitas, chicken fajitas, Mexican rice, refried beans; apple pie and ice cream for dessert.