Tiger Woods Shares Why He Skipped Recent PGA Tournaments

This week, Tiger Woods makes his return to the course for his first competitive round on the PGA Tour since February.

He hit the links with Peyton Manning in a couples match against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in May. However, his last stop on the PGA Tour came in the Genesis Invitational on February 16.

Woods announced his plans to play this weekend at The Memorial in Dublin, Ohio. Over the past few weeks, fans have been wondering why he stayed away from competition.

On Tuesday, Woods opened up about his return to the course and decision to skip every tournament since the PGA Tour’s restart. He said he did it to keep he and his family safe.

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“I just felt it was better to stay at home and be safe. I’m used to playing with lots of people around me or having lots of people have a direct line to me, and that puts not only myself in danger but my friends and family, and just been at home practicing and social distancing and being away from a lot of people. Coming back and playing the tour, in my case over the 20-some-odd years I’ve been out here, that’s really hard to say, that I’m used to having so many people around me or even touch me, going from green to tee. That’s something that I looked at and said, well, I’m really not quite comfortable with that, that whole idea.”

The longtime World No. 1 has a rich history at The Memorial, winning the tournament five times.

With no fans in attendance, it will be a different type of environment for Tiger.

He tees off with Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy this Thursday.