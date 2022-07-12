Tiger Woods Shoots Down Retirement: Golf World Reacts

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Will Tiger Woods announce his retirement in the near future. Fortunately for golf fans, the answer to that question is a resounding "no."

On Tuesday, Woods discussed his outlook for The Open at St. Andrews. He revealed that he's doing his "homework" to make sure he's in position to contend.

During Woods' interview with Sky Sports, he was asked if he'll retire fairly soon. His answer to that question was pretty great.

"Who? Me, retire? No, no, no, no. I'm not retiring," Woods said. "Am I not playing a full schedule? Yes, as I've told you many times, that's just my reality. I don't like it, but I just have to accept it."

Woods continued: "As far as retiring, no. But this may be my last chance I'll be playing at St Andrews with a chance to compete at the highest level."

Golf fans are certainly loving this response from Woods.

"Music to my ears... gotta love seeing Tiger so happy," Meredith Gorman of NESN said.

"Even in Tigers current health he makes golf," one fan tweeted. "Golf without him doesn’t seem right."

"If Tiger somehow won The Open at St. Andrews of all places and after the accident, it would probably be bigger than the 2019 Masters win," another fan wrote.

A victory at St. Andrews would certainly cap off this incredible comeback story.

Woods' tee time for Thursday is at 9:59 a.m. ET. He's in a group with Max Homa and Matthew Fitzpatrick.