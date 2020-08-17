Tiger Woods’ Son Dominated A Junior Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, is starting to get more involved in the sport of golf. Unsurprisingly, it looks like he takes after his old man.

The son of the 15-time major champion played in a junior golf tournament over the weekend. Charlie Woods dominated the field, winning the nine-hole event by five strokes.

Charlie Woods shot a 33 on nine holes. He beat two other golfers who finished T2 by five strokes.

Tiger Woods was on his son’s bag, caddying for him for the nine holes. It created a pretty incredible scene at the junior golf tournament.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

🚨🔥🐐• #PHOTOS: Tiger caddying yesterday for son Charlie in Florida. (📸: derrick_payne / IG) pic.twitter.com/jleOdiJvmG — Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) August 16, 2020

Tiger Woods fans are loving the fact that his son seems to be getting into the sport at a high level.

“Looks like we found the next Tiger Woods. I would of never guessed his son,” one fan joked.

“Imagine being a junior golfer and playing against Tiger Woods’ son with Tiger on the bag…” another fan added.

Woods spoke to Golf Digest last month about his son’s interest in the game.

“He’s starting to get into it,” Woods told Golf Digest.

“He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”