Tiger Woods’ Son Continues To Dominate Junior Golf Tournaments

While Tiger Woods struggled to get into contention at The Northern Trust this weekend, his 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, secured another victory.

Charlie Woods is taking after his old man on the golf course. Last weekend, the son of the 15-time major champion won a junior golf tournament by five strokes. And he’s won another one this weekend.

The 11-year-old golfer won a South Florida tournament by three strokes. It’s his second straight win.

So uh…Charlie Woods won again. Shot -1 yesterday to win by 3. It’s his second straight victory in a junior tournament. Won by 5 last week. Combined -4 over his last 18 holes of tournament golf. He is 11 years old. This kid is a player. pic.twitter.com/IT6gSKFHaG — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 23, 2020

Tiger Woods has spoken about his son’s love of the game.

“He’s starting to get into it,” Woods told Golf Digest.

“He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

Woods admitted that it remains to be seen just how much Charlie Woods loves golf, but for now he’s enjoying it a lot.

“I don’t know. It depends how bad he wants it. It’s all on him. I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game. That’s on him—whether he wants it or not,” Tiger Woods said.

For now, Charlie Woods is racking up junior golf tournament wins. The rest can come later.