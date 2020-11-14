Here’s Where Tiger Woods Stands At The Masters On Saturday

Tiger Woods closed out an underwhelming third round at the Masters just earlier this afternoon.

The 44-year-old shot an even-par 72 at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, keeping him at 5-under for the tournament.

Woods’ scorecard remained fairly clean as he picked up just two birdies to offset two mid-round bogies.

As of right now, he finds himself tied for 21st and 10 shots off the leader, Dustin Johnson.

The five-time Masters champion played fairly well throughout the first-nine at Augusta, even after making a quick wardrobe change after his first tee shot. However, he often found himself in trouble off the tee, which prevented many early birdie opportunities.

Woods particularly struggled to capitalize on the par-5s on Saturday. He played the four par-5s at even par, with a bogey on the 8th and a birdie on the 15th. He also bogeyed the 11th, but got the stroke right back with a birdie on 12.

It’s been a mixed bag of results throughout the third round. Some players, like Johnson, have been able to shoot very well, while others look troubled by the firmer conditions.

Woods seemed to find himself somewhere in the middle of those two extremes. Now, he’ll definitely need some help if he wants to catch the group of leaders on Sunday. Plenty of golfers have been able to post low scores on Saturday, so the 44-year-old will need some of the players at the top to make mistakes.

The conclusion of the third round of the Masters is currently on CBS.