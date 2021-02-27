Tiger Woods’ Team Releases Statement About Golfer’s Status

Days after Tiger Woods‘ scary car accident, the superstar golfer has been moved to a new medical facility. This morning, it was announced that he has been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“To respect patient confidentiality, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will not provide any further information about the patient’s care,” the medical team overseeing Woods’ treatment said in this morning’s release.

Tiger Woods’ team put out a new update on Friday evening, from the golfer’s official Twitter account. It confirms the move to Cedars-Sinai, and says that Woods underwent “follow-up procedures” on Friday morning. Woods is “now recovering and in good spirits,” which is good to hear.

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they received over the past few days,” the statement reads. “We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy.”

Throughout this entire situation, Woods’ team has played things very close to the vest, which is very understandable. Hopefully his recovery continues to head in a positive direction.

In this morning’s update, Dr. Anish Mahajan said that Tiger Woods sustained multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg in the accident. The golfer had a rod placed in his tibia, as well as screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during the emergency surgery.

We continue to wish Tiger the best as he continues to recover.

