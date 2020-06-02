Tiger Woods Releases Statement On What’s Happening In America

Amid the harrowing images and videos that have come out from protests all across the country, we’ve seen numerous figures from the sports world weigh in. On Monday night, gold superstar Tiger Woods joined in those voices.

Woods is just days coming off of The Match, a celebrity two vs. two game with Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady to raise money to fight the ongoing pandemic. It was one of the few major sports, or sports-adjacent events to grace our TV screens over the last few months.

“My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now,” Woods wrote in a statement posted last night. “I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force.”

“This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line. I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in. I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”

Tiger Woods’ statement has drawn particularly mixed reception. Obviously reaction to the George Floyd video is one thing that most people can agree on.

The rest of the message, which applauds law enforcement generally before pointing out how the Floyd incident “crossed the line” undercuts the general point of the peaceful protests, which is that the line has been crossed over and over for hundreds of years in this country. It isn’t a one-off incident. His friendship with President Donald Trump also looms in the background.

He is right that we should hope for peaceful, dialogue-based solutions rather than violence and destruction. Hopefully that will come to pass sooner than later here.

[Tiger Woods]