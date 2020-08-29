Tiger Woods Struggles During Third Round Of BMW Championship

Earlier this morning, the world’s best golfers were back on the course at Olympia Fields Country Club for the BMW Championship.

Last weekend, the world’s best dominated the Northern Trust with Dustin Johnson finishing the tournament at 30-under par to win by 11 strokes. Golfers like DJ tore up the course last week, but this weekend’s tournament has been a completely different story.

In fact, heading into the third round only two golfers – Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay – sat under par. Both McIlroy and Cantlay entered their third rounds at one-under par.

Unfortunately for Tiger Woods, he found out first-hand how tough the course is playing this weekend. He got off to a terrific on Saturday morning and sat two-under through the first four holes.

That put him at six-over for the tournament and seven shots off the lead.

It ends with a two-putt par. 17 good holes and one bad one adds to a 2-over 72. Tiger in at +10, currently T-57 and has one round left in his 2019-20 season. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 29, 2020

Woods ended the front-nine at two under for the day, but his round came unraveled once he stepped foot on the back nine.

He opened the back nine with a bogey at No. 10 and then carded five-straight pars before true disaster struck.

Tiger triple-bogeyed No. 17 after losing his tee shot in the woods. That put him at two over for the day and 10 over for the tournament.