Report: Tiger Woods Suffered 3 Serious Leg Injuries In Crash

Details continue to emerge from the horrific single-car accident involving Tiger Woods that took place on Saturday morning. After the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference at 6 p.m. ET, a new update emerged, clarifying the extent of the 45-year-old golfer’s injuries.

According to Daniel Miller and the L.A. Times, Woods reportedly suffered a shattered ankle and two leg fractures in the rollover crash. One source familiar with his treatment said that one of the fractures was compound. The L.A. County Sheriff said that Woods is “lucky to be alive.”

The update further confirms the severity of the crash that occurred just after 7 a.m. PT in California. Woods’ vehicle reportedly crossed the median and rolled several times before coming to rest off the road. L.A. county firefighters used handheld tools to extract the 45-year-old from the damaged car. At this point, the injures are still believed to be non-life threatening, with the last confirmed report that Woods was in surgery according to his agent, Mark Steinberg.

In a press conference, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department claimed that there was “no evidence of impairment” when officers arrived on the scene of the crash.

“We’ve been in touch with his manager and they didn’t want me to say anything on his condition,” L.A. county official Alex Villanueva said. “All we know is that it’s a serious condition as a result of the accident and that’s about all they want to say.”

Latest on Tiger Woods: His injuries included a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of which was compound, according to a source familiar with his treatment. "Lucky to be alive," the L.A. County sheriff says. From @latimes team covering the crash: https://t.co/3sZTsNMmML — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 23, 2021

Following news of the accident, the sports world expressed their support for the 15-time major champion. Golfers and friends Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas were among those that took to social media to express their hope for a speedy recovery from Woods.

Our thoughts remain with Tiger Woods and his family during this difficult time. Stay tuned for additional information as it becomes available.