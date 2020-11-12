Tiger Woods Sums Up His First Round At The Masters Today

Tiger Woods’ defense of his fifth Masters championship is off to a roaring start after Thursday’s first round at Augusta.

Woods shot -4 this afternoon, finishing with a 68. He’s currently three shots off the pace of leader Paul Casey (-7) and firmly in the mix near the top of the board.

Woods was incredibly consistent throughout the round, playing his first day of bogey-free golf at a major in more than 100 tries. There really wasn’t any aspect of his game that failed to show up.

Tiger admitted as much in his post-round media session.

Tiger: “I put a lot of it together today. It was good all around.” — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 12, 2020

More than a year and a half ago, Woods’ thrilling victory at The Masters electrified the sports world. It has been a long-time coming to try to defend that crown.

Tiger has won back-to-back Masters before, in 2001 and 2002. If he plays throughout the weekend the way he did today, he’ll have a chance to match that feat.

We’ll see what Friday brings.