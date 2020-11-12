Tiger Woods Sums Up His First Round At The Masters Today

The Spun

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods’ defense of his fifth Masters championship is off to a roaring start after Thursday’s first round at Augusta.

Woods shot -4 this afternoon, finishing with a 68. He’s currently three shots off the pace of leader Paul Casey (-7) and firmly in the mix near the top of the board.

Woods was incredibly consistent throughout the round, playing his first day of bogey-free golf at a major in more than 100 tries. There really wasn’t any aspect of his game that failed to show up.

Tiger admitted as much in his post-round media session.

More than a year and a half ago, Woods’ thrilling victory at The Masters electrified the sports world. It has been a long-time coming to try to defend that crown.

Tiger has won back-to-back Masters before, in 2001 and 2002. If he plays throughout the weekend the way he did today, he’ll have a chance to match that feat.

We’ll see what Friday brings.


