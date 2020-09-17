Tiger Woods Sums Up His First Round At The U.S. Open

Tiger Woods’ inability to finish strong cost him dearly during today’s opening round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

After consecutive birdies on 10 and 11, Woods was sitting at -1 and in decent shape. However, he bogied holes 13, 14 and 17 (with a par on 16 mixed in) to fall to +1 going into the final hole of the day.

There, he encountered disaster, double-bogeying the par-4 18th hole to finish at +3 and well off the pace set by Justin Thomas (-5). The 15-time major champion is currently tied for 86th place.

Despite the late struggles, Woods is trying to focus on what lies ahead tomorrow, though he did express disappointment with how he closed things out on Thursday.

“We have a long way to go,” Woods said. “There’s a lot of different things that can go on. I just wish I would have finished off my round better.”

“We have a long way to go,” Woods said, who will tee off in the second round of the U.S. Open tomorrow at 1:27 p.m. ET. – TGRhttps://t.co/BcXLdMrkan — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 17, 2020

If the surprisingly impressive scoring from today carries over into Round Two tomorrow, Woods is likely going to have to make up a couple of strokes to make the cut.

However, there’s a chance the USGA elects to move the pin locations on Friday to increase difficulty and lower the overall scoring.

Woods will tee off at 1:27 p.m. ET tomorrow.