Tiger Woods Sums Up His Thoughts On November Masters

It has been 19 months since Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters, earning the fifth green jacket of his illustrious career.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Masters was moved from its customary spot in early April. Instead, it will take place this weekend.

Instead of being the first major contested, the 2020 Masters will be the third and final one to take place. Because the event was pushed back, Woods has earned an extra seven months as Masters champion.

Still, all things considered, he’d rather have teed off in April. Tiger admitted as much today.

“It’s been incredible to have the jacket and have it around the house and share it with people, but to have it this long, it’s not the way I wanted to have it,” he said. “I wanted to earn it back in April.”

Sure, things didn’t go as Tiger hoped or planned. But he will have a chance to defend his title at Augusta, so better late than never.

We’ll have updates on coverage on Tiger Woods, as well as the Masters as a whole, starting this Thursday.